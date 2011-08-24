Baz Deas

Comments

Baz Deas
Baz Deas
Hire Me
  • Save
Comments ui ux typography user interface
Download color palette

A quick shot of the comments section of a web app we're looking to launch in Fall 2011.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Baz Deas
Baz Deas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Baz Deas

View profile
    • Like