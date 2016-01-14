Nice and Serious

The Pursuit of Water

Nice and Serious
Nice and Serious
  • Save
The Pursuit of Water styleframe character window dirty trash water city stroke line flat vector style
Download color palette

An unused styleframe for a current animation, following the stories of three very different characters and their families as they each face very different issues in the pursuit of clean water.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Nice and Serious
Nice and Serious

More by Nice and Serious

View profile
    • Like