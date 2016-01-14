Alexander Ovdiy

May the Force be with your Shots!

May the Force be with your Shots! 3d envato videohive starship spaceship stars cosmos space neon logo star wars
Hi Dribbblers! I love this site and very happy to join in Dribbble community! Here is some part of my works on videohive:
http://videohive.net/user/vfxgraphix

Make your own starship logo! Full HD video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzNJ6o7VcVA
Thanks For Watching!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
