Pop Phone Mock-up

Pop Phone Mock-up pop blue android photoshop mock-up mockup phone
I made this Pop Phone Mock-up to have a quick colorful presentation of an app design. Today, I'm glad to share it with you!

About the mock-up, the coulours and the phone screen are completely editable and I tried to make it as simple as possible.

In the archive you will find a help guide with all the steps to follow!

Download it on Dropbox

Enjoy!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
