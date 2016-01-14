Marius Mellebye

Marius Mellebye
Marius Mellebye
H8U design horseshoe motorcycle typography logo
Made a logo for my gentleman farmer friends new custom company.. he does some crazy motorcycle builds.. This one goes for his new Pinhead Bobber.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Marius Mellebye
Marius Mellebye

