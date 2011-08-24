You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon?

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Originally, I was trying to wrap the breadcrumbs and filter-set UI elements into one item to save real-estate (perhaps I will post a shot of this earlier concept). However, the word on the street was that the paradigm was too dramatic a shift from how other apps in our suite were addressing filters.
Thus - the dropdown of dropdowns. Complex, but then - so is the medical informatics data that the user is going to be presented.
Note - this is technically still a "wireframe" - so the design of the elements will probably be refined.
Thoughts welcomed.