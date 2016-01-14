Jan Losert

Tapdaq Story Infographic

I've started working on my first infographic in my live and in past few days I've spend on this timeline, we will start sharing more bits very soon and full website is on the way as well! Will be live very soon! Stay Tuned.

Tapdaq Visual Design Overview on Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/30471045/Tapdaq-Dashboard-Visual-Design-Overview

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
