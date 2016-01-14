Hero Image IV

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THE TITLE MUSIC was created by Klaus Dollinger, a famous German jazz musician and film music composer. He also wrote the title music of the NeverEnding Story.
Our fourth hero image for @Fonts.com featuring the lovely font Crimsons by TypeType is online. It's all about the german crime tv series "Tatort".
Check out the whole illustration here:
http://www.fonts.com/browse/hero-images#january2016-tt-crimsons