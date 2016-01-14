Hero Image IV

THE TITLE MUSIC was created by Klaus Dollinger, a famous German jazz musician and film music composer. He also wrote the title music of the NeverEnding Story.

Our fourth hero image for @Fonts.com featuring the lovely font Crimsons by TypeType is online. It's all about the german crime tv series "Tatort".

Check out the whole illustration here:

http://www.fonts.com/browse/hero-images#january2016-tt-crimsons