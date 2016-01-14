Credit card checkout

Joyce Chow

It's been too long since the first #dailyui, so let's get it done already...

An attempt to redesign Amazon's checkout.

Credit card icons thanks to @cdecaire https://dribbble.com/shots/1164989-Freebie-Credit-Cards

Suggestions for improvement welcome!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
