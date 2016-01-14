Aliopera Branding

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Aliopera is leading agency comprised of the best young musicians, directors and artists on the cusp of their professional opera careers. The agency provides both a professional and caring service to every client throughout his or her career.
To communicate the company's fresh approach, the ensemble needed a dynamic and innovative new identity. Aliopera wanted reposition its brand in order to strengthen the brand image and overall experience.
It was our intent to stay away from the typical cliche symbols of music and focus on clean typography, minimalistic design and modern colours.
Multia created the new concepts based on a simple yet bold word-mark, creating a scalable lockup to identify the beautiful opera artists.