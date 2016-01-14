Jure Tovrljan

Brisole

Brisole shadow shade sun line mark branding logo
Logo proposal for a sunbreaker blinds company.

Brise soleil (from French, "sun breaker") is an architectural feature of a building that reduces heat gain within that building by deflecting sunlight.

Current logo www.brisole.si

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
