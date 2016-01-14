Zia Somjee
ZAK

Logo WIP

Zia Somjee
ZAK
Zia Somjee for ZAK
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo WIP branding vancouver startup health ultrasound logo
Download color palette

Some work in progress as part of the branding process for a healthcare startup with a focus in ultrasound technology

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
ZAK
ZAK
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by ZAK

View profile
    • Like