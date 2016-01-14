Roman Slonov

Icon Set for Bank

Roman Slonov
Roman Slonov
  • Save
Icon Set for Bank design branding illustrator illustration credit bank material clean minimal set icons
Download color palette

Hello dribbbler's!

I just finished drawing icons for the project about credits. Also I will publish the whole project very soon!

Have a good week ;)

Roman Slonov
Roman Slonov

More by Roman Slonov

View profile
    • Like