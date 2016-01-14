Rupinder

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

desiconography nehru graphic vector minimal line india icon flat design
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India and a central figure in Indian politics before and after independence. 🇮🇳 | Popular Indian Freedom Fighters •7 of 9•

This is a part of a self-driven daily design project, on Instagram @singhrupinder showcasing Indian "desi" icons.
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
