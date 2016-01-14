antnO

Enfilo+ logotipe branding gif plus animation logo brand magic enfilo
Now enfilo is PLUS!
Animation project to create a new plus profile for www.enfilo.com
You can see the full video here: https://vimeo.com/114498555
Voice: Luis Piedrahita

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
