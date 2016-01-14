🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ravago is a Belgium based family company that helps over 40,000 global clients with the best fitting chemical-, logistics- or plastic solution. Due to their international expansion and tremendous growth over the last few years, a lot of things have changed for Ravago. Together with their team, we created a new digital platform to unify the new Ravago Family! I was responsible for all of the design work (Mobile, Tablet, Desktop). Check out this project in detail at https://digiti.be/ravago-intranet-in-your-pocket