Antonius Setiadi K

Icon Set 2

Antonius Setiadi K
Antonius Setiadi K
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon Set 2 package box mailbox ideas concept approval ok mail icon
Download color palette

2nd set of the Icon

3d7d9630d87492e470bc35d7068f3810
Rebound of
Website Icon
By Antonius Setiadi K
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Antonius Setiadi K
Antonius Setiadi K
Illustration, Graphic Design & Asset for Motion.
Hire Me

More by Antonius Setiadi K

View profile
    • Like