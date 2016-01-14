Alex Tass, logo designer

Drive Golf logo design: learning triangle, negative space flag

letter mark monogram d icon symbol button play sport sports flag teaching green logo design logo tutorials lessons classes learning triangle negative space golf
Logo design project for DriveGolf, in the symbol you can see the learning triangle, the D letter while in the negative space you can see a golf flag.

