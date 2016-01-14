Ma3alim Art

World Trading Center

World Trading Center manama bahrain world trading center wind turbine wind skyscraper tower landmark vector flat illustration
The World Trading Center of Bahrain. I believe these twin towers are the first to have wind turbine integrated into the design.
I might do an animated version of these in the future.
