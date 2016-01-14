Matt Vasquez

Subscribe

Matt Vasquez
Matt Vasquez
  • Save
Subscribe project management pm agile scrum
Download color palette

Sneak peek of the all new Scrummage launching very soon. 👀
http://getscrummage.com

Made in collaboration with @Courtney Bradford

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Matt Vasquez
Matt Vasquez

More by Matt Vasquez

View profile
    • Like