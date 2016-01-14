Sam Atmore (Kiwi Sam)

Marvel Avengers Animation

An app concept that would allows users to choose their own Marvel Avengers team by researching and adding from a selection of characters from the Marvel Universe. Users would have the ability to share and rate fellow users teams.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
