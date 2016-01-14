Andrew Washuta

JuiceBot Home Screen

This is my first foray into UX design. The ask is for a simple interface for a touchscreen that will guide you through ordering your custom juice from JuiceBot. I'm still working on a number of things including a background illustration instead of the splash that is there, but let me know any thoughts. Icons are subject to change as well.

The pages that are coming will have more typography and layout explorations as well, as there is more content on them.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Lead Product Designer @ 84.51°
