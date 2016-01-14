Jason Cashdollar

Star Wars - Into the void

I know the Star Wars hype is dying down, but wanted to play around with perspective in Framer.

Everything I post online feels like it's launched into the void either to be forgotten forever, or discovered in the future to ruin my presidential campaign.

Get the code at: http://share.framerjs.com/6omcfyexu6z2/

(Content from twitter.com/kylo43n)

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
