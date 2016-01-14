Göran Filipson

Front Page Concept

Front Page Concept interface webdesign layout concept universal user interface movie landing purple website psd free
For my debut, I've decided to share one of my first concepts, for free. This design in particular was unfortunately rejected by the client (not universal).

Feel free to download on this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pcvklhlqe2t0u4a/AABlh2Ti1qMlAHbmpFrIglBEa?dl=0

