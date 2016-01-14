Kristin Lasita

Ember Islands

Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita
  • Save
Ember Islands lava ember explosion island ocean smoke volcano logo
Download color palette

Made a quick logo for an Ember open source library called Ember Islands -- https://github.com/mitchlloyd/ember-islands

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita

More by Kristin Lasita

View profile
    • Like