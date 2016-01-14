Pascual Redondo

Bowie! Tribute.

major tom ziggy stardust david bowie icon tee tshirt illustration space bowie
As a tribute to the great Ziggy Stardust I designed this t shirt!
If you want it you can get it here:

https://cottonbureau.com/products/bow

Long live to the king of Mars!
:B

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
