#DailyVector Portrait of Pakistani Cab Driver

#DailyVector Portrait of Pakistani Cab Driver portrait daily vector personal vector illustration
Day 12

Late upload! Had a pleasure to meet a very cheerful Pakistani cab driver as I make my way home. He even offered to give me tea because I am shivering. I was also able to test out my Arabic speaking skills and he was pleasantly surprised that I have a pretty okay grasp with it.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
