Do-Hee Kim

True&Co. Try-On Truck Postcards

Do-Hee Kim
Do-Hee Kim
  • Save
True&Co. Try-On Truck Postcards invitation postcard stationery
Download color palette

Quick postcard I designed for the launch of the True&Co. Try-On Truck.

Our new, custom-built bra-shop on wheels is hitting the road! If you wear bras, check out the site (which I also designed!) and consider making a free bra fitting appointment :)

Even if you don't make an appointment, it's a treat to see in real life. A pop-up shop unlike any other I've seen!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2016
Do-Hee Kim
Do-Hee Kim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Do-Hee Kim

View profile
    • Like