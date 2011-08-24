Ambigram

C2 - Brand Guide

Ambigram
Ambigram
  • Save
C2 - Brand Guide culture arts center c2 cultural center logo guidelines guides consruction
Download color palette

C2 Brand Guide, logotype and construction of categories

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Ambigram
Ambigram

More by Ambigram

View profile
    • Like