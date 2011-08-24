New Tumblog Nav

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Inspired by Rogie and his sweet new blog. I have built the bottom pagination for my new Tumblr theme I am building. The 4 social networks shown are Twitter, Dribbble, Zerply, and Facebook. However, the user will be able to change which 4 they want to use as I will have them all styled and ready to go in the CSS.