New Tumblog Nav

Inspired by Rogie and his sweet new blog. I have built the bottom pagination for my new Tumblr theme I am building. The 4 social networks shown are Twitter, Dribbble, Zerply, and Facebook. However, the user will be able to change which 4 they want to use as I will have them all styled and ready to go in the CSS.

Rebound of
Thing
By Rogie
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
