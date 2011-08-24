👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
In this vector tutorial we will learn how to create a seamless pattern in the style of Russian Khokhloma. We will learn the techniques of creating the basic elements and steps of creating an ornament. Seamless pattern is very high in demand, as they are used in the textile industry and for creating of the backgrounds. After studying this lesson, you learn how to create these ornaments on a professional level.
You can read this tutorial here http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/effects/how_to_create_a_seamless_pattern_in_khokhloma_painting_style_using_adobe_illustrator/3-1-0-46