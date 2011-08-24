Iaroslav Lazunov

Seamless Pattern in Khokhloma Painting Style

Seamless Pattern in Khokhloma Painting Style ashberry background berry bloom blossom branch craft culture decor floral flower illustration leaf organic ornament pattern plant russian seamless vector
In this vector tutorial we will learn how to create a seamless pattern in the style of Russian Khokhloma. We will learn the techniques of creating the basic elements and steps of creating an ornament. Seamless pattern is very high in demand, as they are used in the textile industry and for creating of the backgrounds. After studying this lesson, you learn how to create these ornaments on a professional level.

You can read this tutorial here http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/effects/how_to_create_a_seamless_pattern_in_khokhloma_painting_style_using_adobe_illustrator/3-1-0-46

