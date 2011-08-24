Zeggio Entity-Relationship Diagram

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Entity Relationship Diagram
I use an entity-relationship diagram to guide me as I work through the interaction design in wireframes. This helps understand complex relationships within the system and ensure I don't miss critical elements.
This is part of a series of images which attempts to reveal a bit (there's more) of my design process UX through UI. Here are a few of the things that happen before the pretty pixels.