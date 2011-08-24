Samuel Bowles

Zeggio Entity-Relationship Diagram

Zeggio Entity-Relationship Diagram design process example erd entity relationship diagram
Entity Relationship Diagram

I use an entity-relationship diagram to guide me as I work through the interaction design in wireframes. This helps understand complex relationships within the system and ensure I don't miss critical elements.

This is part of a series of images which attempts to reveal a bit (there's more) of my design process UX through UI. Here are a few of the things that happen before the pretty pixels.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
