Kyle Lambert

Lowercase Face

Kyle Lambert
Kyle Lambert
  • Save
Lowercase Face typography design font type
Download color palette

Hey everyone, I am working on my first font face. What program would you recommend for taking this font from Illustrator shapes and converting it into a working font?

5ef75a706e886b8b84d0b1ac390f4adb
Rebound of
Nameless font
By Kyle Lambert
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Kyle Lambert
Kyle Lambert

More by Kyle Lambert

View profile
    • Like