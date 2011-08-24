Zeggio High Fidelity Visual Comp

Samuel Bowles

I'd love to start my designs directly in HTML & CSS but I haven't quite gotten there yet. Most of my designs usually have a few high fidelity comps to establish a design language. It's more feasible to design directly in the app once that language has been established.

There are a few more closeups of the final design for this product here on dribbble. Search for Zeggio.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
