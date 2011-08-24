Samuel Bowles

Zeggio Project Progress

Samuel Bowles
Samuel Bowles
  • Save
Zeggio Project Progress progress widget application
Download color palette

Interface element for a project management application. There are three ways to view that status of a project: progress through tasks, activity, and progress agains budget. Clicking the status widget toggles through these three views.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Samuel Bowles
Samuel Bowles

More by Samuel Bowles

View profile
    • Like