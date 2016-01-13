Dan Lehman

Misc. Robots

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Misc. Robots machine simple colorful robot sketch rough illustration
Download color palette

got stuck on robots for a second and came up with these guys

'Z' for the big thing

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2016
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like