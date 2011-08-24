Holger Sindbaek

GE.TT Redesign

Holger Sindbaek
Holger Sindbaek
  • Save
GE.TT Redesign website web app ui design ui design
Download color palette

My first shot at dribbble... what do you think?

It's a redesign i did of GE.TT, an awesome site that let's you share files really, really easy with other people.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Holger Sindbaek
Holger Sindbaek

More by Holger Sindbaek

View profile
    • Like