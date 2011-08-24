Jordan Metcalf

Light

Light type jordan metcalf black and white
Custom drawn monoline type for a piece I'm doing for an Art show in October. There is going to be a fair amount of production for the final piece; sprayed glass, laser etching, framing etc.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
