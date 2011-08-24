tomsommerseth

Cloud Wip

tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth
  • Save
Cloud Wip logo purple cloud
Download color palette

Working on a logo for a client with the name "hidden" in this symbol. Client has approved the concept. Any suggestions from the talented dribbblers? :)

Cheers,
Tom

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth

More by tomsommerseth

View profile
    • Like