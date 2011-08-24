Rob Loukotka

Mac Not PC

Mac Not PC john mcenroe tennis sports shirt apparel illustration
T-Shirt illustration of John McEnroe for a client.

For those of you that don't follow tennis, John McEnroe was a big deal in early 80's. Amazing tennis player, but now mostly known for his incredible temper tantrums. He routinely screamed at referees, and broke his rackets (they were wooden back then). The type that accompanies this illustration is 'MAC NOT PC'.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
