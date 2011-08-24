StephenESC

Working Icons (attributes only)

Working Icons (attributes only) icons facebook youtube social media adobe illustrator attributes palette
Early working files for the social media icons I posted earlier.

These make the geek in me giddy. Other than the letters, each icon was created using a single square with a series of attributes and effects applied.

Makes for very clean working files. :)

