Brighton Speed Trials 2004

Brighton Speed Trials 2004
Finally seeing the light of day - my favourite project that never got beyond the concept pitch. Since I first saw Dribbble, I've been wanting to dust this off and move on! Wow - remember doing design concepts with un-anti-alised text because that's how most users saw it?

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
