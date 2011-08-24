Stina Norgren

Froggg

Froggg illustration spacedown
I drew a new twitter request from my old pall Jimmy "Draw a frog that thinks it's naruto"

He is trying so hard to be like his hero! Poor froggy, why can't he be happy with himself?

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
