“Nothing has meaning by itself, only in relation to other things.”
Something I read yesterday on Twitter in response to Andy Rutledge talking about the fundamentals of design.
I learnt about http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiaroscuro at school, and similar elements can certainly be taken and applied to the web.
Andy also linked to his post on A List Apart some time ago: http://www.alistapart.com/articles/contrastandmeaning/
---
I may elaborate this into a blog at one time (although I probably won't get around to it)