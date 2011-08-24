“Nothing has meaning by itself, only in relation to other things.”

Something I read yesterday on Twitter in response to Andy Rutledge talking about the fundamentals of design.

I learnt about http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiaroscuro at school, and similar elements can certainly be taken and applied to the web.

Andy also linked to his post on A List Apart some time ago: http://www.alistapart.com/articles/contrastandmeaning/

---

I may elaborate this into a blog at one time (although I probably won't get around to it)