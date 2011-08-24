Ken Osh Tan

Mount Apo

I've only gone mountain climbing once and it was a glorious experience despite the "beginner's climb" classification.

I can't imagine how it would be like to be on top of the highest peak of the Philippines - Mount Apo.

Debut shot, BTW. Thanks, Sascha :)

