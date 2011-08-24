Tom Kiss

Grid fiddlings

grids grid layouts
Fiddling with grids again. Using a 1.78 (widescreen) ratio within each grid square. Fighting photoshop anti aliasing after bringing it in from Illustrator.

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
