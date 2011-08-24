Aljan Scholtens

Socialwall application

Aljan Scholtens
Aljan Scholtens
  • Save
Socialwall application app interface ui application
Download color palette

What do you think? What could I improve?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Aljan Scholtens
Aljan Scholtens
Product & Map Designer at Studio Wolf

More by Aljan Scholtens

View profile
    • Like