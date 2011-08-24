Ivo Pesevski

Alien

Ivo Pesevski
Ivo Pesevski
  • Save
Alien alien green figure drawn photoshop
Download color palette

Drawn and shaded in PS, for contest at mojizu.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Ivo Pesevski
Ivo Pesevski

More by Ivo Pesevski

View profile
    • Like