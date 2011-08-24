Daniel Eden

Exchange Process

I sketched the simple characters for the Exchange typeface for reference. Since I'm terrible at drawing curves, and I couldn't find anything to draw around, the curvy letters were left for the pen tool in illustrator.

Rebound of
Exchange - a geometric typeface (WIP)
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
