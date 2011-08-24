Jacek Janiczak

ROAP

The newly arising Polish company dealing with production and sales of equipment for climbing.
Name of the company named after its founder, not of English word for rope.

custom type

more: http://www.behance.net/gallery/RoaP/1773510

Posted on Aug 24, 2011
